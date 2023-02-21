DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz C40 SOLD

This memory is practically brand new, I used it for about 2 weeks then changed my build up and didn't end up needing these sticks, it was NIB when I got it. They are gorgeous and feel amazing in hand (for whatever that's worth lol ) but I just don't need them. My loss is your gain.I ran this kit at 5600 XMP on an Asus Rog Z790 at just a touch over default voltage 1.34 but YMMV, never tried higher.85.00 plus shipping. PayPal FF or add 3%. Thanks for looking!