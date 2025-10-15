  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Domains used by notorious hacking group ShinyHunters for Salesforce hacks disrupted in FBI takedown

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,740
“The clearnet domain breachforums.hn was defaced, showing the usual FBI placeholder - “this domain has been seized”. This domain was previously used to reestablish BreachForums, an infamous underground website where cybercriminals exchanged knowledge, tools, and stolen goods, but after the forum was taken down by the FBI for the second time, it was propped back up by Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, to be used as a data leak and extortion site.


Just days before the latest takedown, Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters announced they would start leaking the data stolen in the Salesloft/Salesforce breach, and even shared the exact moment when the files would go online. In an obvious attempt to thwart the leaks, the FBI, together with French authorities, took down not just breachforums.hn, but also the Tor site. However, this one was restored rather quickly, and files belonging to multiple companies were leaked.

Source: https://www.techradar.com/pro/secur...-group-shinyhunters-disrupted-in-fbi-takedown
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top