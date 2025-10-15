Domains used by notorious hacking group ShinyHunters for Salesforce hacks disrupted in FBI takedown

erek
“The clearnet domain breachforums.hn was defaced, showing the usual FBI placeholder - “this domain has been seized”. This domain was previously used to reestablish BreachForums, an infamous underground website where cybercriminals exchanged knowledge, tools, and stolen goods, but after the forum was taken down by the FBI for the second time, it was propped back up by Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, to be used as a data leak and extortion site.
Just days before the latest takedown, Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters announced they would start leaking the data stolen in the Salesloft/Salesforce breach, and even shared the exact moment when the files would go online. In an obvious attempt to thwart the leaks, the FBI, together with French authorities, took down not just breachforums.hn, but also the Tor site. However, this one was restored rather quickly, and files belonging to multiple companies were leaked.”
Source: https://www.techradar.com/pro/secur...-group-shinyhunters-disrupted-in-fbi-takedown
