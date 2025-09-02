erek
“Hisense will be the first TV brand to introduce Dolby Vision 2 to its lineup. These TVs will be powered by MediaTek Pentonic 800 with "MiraVision Pro" PQ Engine, the first silicon chip to integrate Dolby Vision 2. Timing and availability will be announced at a later date.
"This represents exactly the kind of innovation Hisense customers expect from premium television experiences," said Sonny Ming, GM of Hisense TV Product Marketing. "Dolby Vision 2 jointly with Hisense RGB-MiniLED Technology, can not only deliver dramatically astonishing picture, but also increase the potential of TVs with ultra-wide color and ultra-high brightness, which haven't been possible until today."
Joining Hisense, CANAL+ is the first media and entertainment group to commit to enhance its lineup - from movies and TV shows to live sport - in Dolby Vision, leveraging the latest innovation to enrich the viewing experience for its subscribers.
"This partnership with Dolby reflects CANAL+'s pioneering spirit of innovation. Our commitment to delivering an unparalleled viewing experience to our subscribers remains unwavering. With the launch of Dolby Vision 2 - across movies, series, and live sports- that experience reaches breathtaking new heights. Dolby has been a valued partner for many years, and we are proud to be the first media and entertainment group to announce the integration of this new experience for our audience," said Stéphane Baumier, Chief Technology Officer of CANAL+.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340580/dolby-unveils-dolby-vision-2
