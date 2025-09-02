  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Dolby Unveils Dolby Vision 2

“Hisense will be the first TV brand to introduce Dolby Vision 2 to its lineup. These TVs will be powered by MediaTek Pentonic 800 with "MiraVision Pro" PQ Engine, the first silicon chip to integrate Dolby Vision 2. Timing and availability will be announced at a later date.

"This represents exactly the kind of innovation Hisense customers expect from premium television experiences," said Sonny Ming, GM of Hisense TV Product Marketing. "Dolby Vision 2 jointly with Hisense RGB-MiniLED Technology, can not only deliver dramatically astonishing picture, but also increase the potential of TVs with ultra-wide color and ultra-high brightness, which haven't been possible until today."

Joining Hisense, CANAL+ is the first media and entertainment group to commit to enhance its lineup - from movies and TV shows to live sport - in Dolby Vision, leveraging the latest innovation to enrich the viewing experience for its subscribers.

"This partnership with Dolby reflects CANAL+'s pioneering spirit of innovation. Our commitment to delivering an unparalleled viewing experience to our subscribers remains unwavering. With the launch of Dolby Vision 2 - across movies, series, and live sports- that experience reaches breathtaking new heights. Dolby has been a valued partner for many years, and we are proud to be the first media and entertainment group to announce the integration of this new experience for our audience," said Stéphane Baumier, Chief Technology Officer of CANAL+.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340580/dolby-unveils-dolby-vision-2
 
The industry needs less of this proprietary bullshit.

There should be free, open and royalty free standards only. Dolby can go die in a fire.
 
While I'd like that in theory, in practice it's not so hot.

HDR10 and HDR10+ are open standards, but they've lagged behind Dolby Vision (and now Vision 2) and frequently end up as the fallbacks if the Dolby option isn't available.
 
Dolby Vision is superior to HDR10+ (and HDR10 has no dynamic metadata/tone mapping, so that too) in terms of amount of adjustments able to be made + fine grain control of similar features/adjustments between the two. From an authoring standpoint (but as just end user that still affects the image you see). HDR10+ is really an alternative to HDR10, not Dolby Vision, IMO.
 
So, what's the difference between Dolby Vision 1 and 2?
IIRC Dolby Vision offers up to a 12-bit color gamut vs HDR10+ - what's left?
I share the same sentiment, but if there's a market for it and people vote with their wallet, they will exist.
 
