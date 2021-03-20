I have the Dolby Access app purchased and installed and setup on Win10 20H2 and have my RTX 3080 connected to my Onkyo TX-NR676 via HDMI. Under the properties of the sound device I have Dolby Atmos for Home Theater selected as the Spatial Audio.



Problem is, when I configure that device and test the individual speakers, they all work except for my two Atmos speakers. That is, when I click them to test them, it outputs the audio to my rear surround speakers instead.



I use Atmos on my Nvidia Shield TV and that works fine, so I know the receiver can handle it. It seems like a Windows problem but I've had no luck finding a fix. It happens with both the Nvidia audio driver and the Microsoft audio driver. Any ideas?