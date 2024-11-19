DOJ to request Federal Judge to order Google to sell chrome browser.

https://www.reuters.com/technology/...sell-off-chrome-bloomberg-reports-2024-11-18/
Interesting, That could be quite a dramatic development? With some pretty far reaching consequences? I will be very curious to see how this progresses.
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice will ask a judge to force Alphabet's Google
to sell off its Chrome internet browser, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.
The DOJ will also ask the judge, who ruled in August that Google illegally monopolized the search market, to require measures related to artificial intelligence and its Android smartphone operating system, the report said.
Google controls how people view the internet and what ads they see in part through its Chrome browser, which typically uses Google search, gathers information important to Google's ad business, and is estimated to have about two-thirds of the global browser market.
The DOJ declined to comment. Google, in a statement from Lee-Anne Mulholland, vice president, Google Regulatory Affairs, said the DOJ is pushing a "radical agenda that goes far beyond the legal issues in this case," and would harm consumers.
Interesting, That could be quite a dramatic development? With some pretty far reaching consequences? I will be very curious to see how this progresses.