DOJ to request Federal Judge to order Google to sell chrome browser.

https://www.reuters.com/technology/...sell-off-chrome-bloomberg-reports-2024-11-18/

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice will ask a judge to force Alphabet's Google
to sell off its Chrome internet browser, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.
The DOJ will also ask the judge, who ruled in August that Google illegally monopolized the search market, to require measures related to artificial intelligence and its Android smartphone operating system, the report said.

Google controls how people view the internet and what ads they see in part through its Chrome browser, which typically uses Google search, gathers information important to Google's ad business, and is estimated to have about two-thirds of the global browser market.
The DOJ declined to comment. Google, in a statement from Lee-Anne Mulholland, vice president, Google Regulatory Affairs, said the DOJ is pushing a "radical agenda that goes far beyond the legal issues in this case," and would harm consumers.
Interesting, That could be quite a dramatic development? With some pretty far reaching consequences? I will be very curious to see how this progresses.
 
that could make google stockholder quite rich (chance are that some of those part get a bit undervalued in the mass), could create some dynamism, but google having so much cash flow and feeling obligated to spend a lot of it to keep regulator off their back all this time had giant amount of positives.

Like there is a non 0 chance that's google that cure cancer, make quantic computer relevant, near room temperature and near atmosphere super-conductor if we do not touch it.... and continue to have too much money + a feeling they need to spend it on potential homerun
 
