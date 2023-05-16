DOJ charges former Apple engineer with theft of autonomous car tech for China

erek
More stolen tech to China
“The allegations against Wang come after another Apple employee, Xiaolang Zhang, pleaded guilty in San Jose federal court to a similar theft involving trade secrets in Apple’s car division.
Like Wang, Zhang had planned to flee to China. Both Zhang and Wang were working at Apple’s autonomous division at the same time, and both left their employment at Apple in 2018.
Another employee, Jizhong Chen, was also facing federal charges over his alleged 2019 theft of sensitive information. Chen also attempted to flee to China, according to court documents. Chen’s case is proceeding in California federal court.
Apple declined to comment on the case.”
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/16/doj...h-theft-of-autonomous-car-tech-for-china.html
