DOJ charges former Apple engineer with theft of autonomous car tech for China

DooKey said: Keep hiring CCP plants and allowing them to attend US universities and this is what happens. Click to expand...

Honestly that's over thinking a lot of this. It comes down to levels of education in both China and the US.The general Chinese population is used to bureaucracy and overcoming that to get what they want is a daily part of life.As a result, they've long figured out how to get as much free money as possible to send their kids to American Universities that are teaching higher level design and understanding that doesn't exist in China. Especially in terms of having flexible and adaptable thinking, which is limited in a very communal society.There is a great degree of irony that all the Chinese students want to learn engineering in all its forms and US students do not. These parents/students just want good jobs back at home.I would guess that 99.9% have zero interest in the CCP or it's dealings, other than to simply get what they want.If you've ever lived in a communist country (I have for a year) you'll find out really quickly that the general population is absolutely not the government. People just want to live their life and have the government interrupt the least amount possible wherever you go. In that way, China and every country in the world is exactly the same. Normal people just want good opportunities, to be able to start families, and live a good life.