DOJ charges former Apple engineer with theft of autonomous car tech for China

More stolen tech to China

“The allegations against Wang come after another Apple employee, Xiaolang Zhang, pleaded guilty in San Jose federal court to a similar theft involving trade secrets in Apple’s car division.

Like Wang, Zhang had planned to flee to China. Both Zhang and Wang were working at Apple’s autonomous division at the same time, and both left their employment at Apple in 2018.

Another employee, Jizhong Chen, was also facing federal charges over his alleged 2019 theft of sensitive information. Chen also attempted to flee to China, according to court documents. Chen’s case is proceeding in California federal court.

Apple declined to comment on the case.”

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/16/doj...h-theft-of-autonomous-car-tech-for-china.html
 
It's got to be difficult to strike a balance between hiring employees that won't try to conduct industrial espionage for China, and at the same time avoid accusations of racial bias in hiring.

I don't envy the HR and hiring managers in these companies.
 
Keep hiring CCP plants and allowing them to attend US universities and this is what happens.
 
Honestly that's over thinking a lot of this. It comes down to levels of education in both China and the US.
The general Chinese population is used to bureaucracy and overcoming that to get what they want is a daily part of life.
As a result, they've long figured out how to get as much free money as possible to send their kids to American Universities that are teaching higher level design and understanding that doesn't exist in China. Especially in terms of having flexible and adaptable thinking, which is limited in a very communal society.

There is a great degree of irony that all the Chinese students want to learn engineering in all its forms and US students do not. These parents/students just want good jobs back at home.

I would guess that 99.9% have zero interest in the CCP or it's dealings, other than to simply get what they want.

If you've ever lived in a communist country (I have for a year) you'll find out really quickly that the general population is absolutely not the government. People just want to live their life and have the government interrupt the least amount possible wherever you go. In that way, China and every country in the world is exactly the same. Normal people just want good opportunities, to be able to start families, and live a good life.
 
Not even CCP plants, simple case of we will pay you enough to retire if that’s what you want but we’ll also provide you with a good job too.
 
