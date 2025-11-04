DOJ Accuses US Ransomware Negotiators of Launching Their Own Ransomware Attacks

erek
“Prosecutors also charged a third individual, Ryan Clifford Goldberg, a former incident response manager at cybersecurity giant Sygnia, as part of the scheme. The three are accused of hacking into companies, stealing their sensitive data, and deploying ransomware developed by the ALPHV/BlackCat group. [...] According to an FBI affidavit filed in September, the rogue employees received more than $1.2 million in ransom payments from one victim, a medical device maker in Florida. They also targeted several other companies, including a Virginia-based drone maker and a Maryland-headquartered pharmaceutical company.”
Source: https://yro.slashdot.org/story/25/1...ors-of-launching-their-own-ransomware-attacks
