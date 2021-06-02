Doing TV Review And Calibration Videos Now

C

Cecil

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 17, 2009
Messages
4,989
If anyone is interested I've been doing TV reviews, settings, and calibration videos on YouTube.

https://youtube.com/channel/UCQtI2uhMm_m9vK9BMs9vnfw

I've gotten in to doing live streams with Stop The Fomo, B The Installer, Techno Dad, and Tech With KG as well.

I just started a calibration series of videos as well.



Let me know if you have any questions on new TVs. I'll probably be getting the QN90A next and maybe the 83" A90J.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top