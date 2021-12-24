Dogelon Mars

93% of Dogelon is locked up! 50% on uniswap and 43% is locked in a wallet that a charity foundation was gifted.
Last month Dogelon was listed to cryptocom and this week geminicom. It's just a matter of time before binance and coinbase list this to there exchanges. Also you can buy this on kucoin with no limits.
#dogelonmars #dogelonwarrior #apestogetherstrong
 

Lol idk if this is the place to spam shitcoins. Have you tried youtube? Or angrily yelling at pigeons on the street?
 
All shit coins end up going up thousand of percent before dropping like a stone. Gotta get in early.
 
I have a lot of eth. A lot. I bought on the last two dips. That said, I have also cleared nearly 100k on shib alone. I bought a metric ton before the last huge jump. I missed the doge spike and I swore I wouldn't miss another shit coin jump.

A coin named after Elon, or even remotely considered supported by him, is a surefire investment, short term. People are zealots for this guy.
 
