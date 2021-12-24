Dogelon Mars

rebelred09
93% of Dogelon is locked up! 50% on uniswap and 43% is locked in a wallet that a charity foundation was gifted.
Last month Dogelon was listed to cryptocom and this week geminicom. It's just a matter of time before binance and coinbase list this to there exchanges. Also you can buy this on kucoin with no limits.
#dogelonmars #dogelonwarrior #apestogetherstrong
