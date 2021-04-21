Doge coin skyrocketed .40 cents should I buy some?

Comixbooks said: I should of bought some at .04 cents a month ago.

New Egg is accepting them as Payments now so that has me curious. Click to expand...

You want someone to tell you to buy or not? Do your own research, this coin was created as a joke, unlimited amount of coins can be mined, has no present development team, something like since 2016. I would not touch it with a ten foot pool personally. The coin has already made it spike and people, maybe not the smartest joined the club. Will it continue to go up and up and up and up or fall into the crypto abyss? What if someone told you to buy and you bought and it tanks hard? Then what? Would you then then blame that person for that? Anyways you have to take your own risks, research etc. is my recommendation and the weight has to be 100% yours for success or failure. If your asking about what Crypto to buy, my recommendation would be to stay out of Crypto.