Does Windows Ultimate Power Mode improve gaming performance?

peppergomez
I first learned of this power setting mode tonight while reading tips on optimizing performance of Cyberpunk so I enabled it. I then read another article about it online that stated it doesn't bring any improvement to gaming.
https://www.makeuseof.com/should-you-enable-ultimate-performance-power-plan-windows-10/
Has anyone done any kind of comparison to see if it does?
I enabled it before I began playing Cyberpunk since I wanted to optimize as much as I could going into the game.
