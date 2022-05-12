Does Windows copy files in any particular order?

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,240
Had to start and abort a copy operation 4 times due to my stupidity and each time it started with a different file. The last time I watched it and it appeared to be more or less copying in alphabetic order ever tho it didn't start with the first file. But it actually didn't, it skipped around. Even jumped from one folder to another and then back again.

BTW, this Is Server 2012 R2 Standard if that makes a difference.

TIA
 
Nobu

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
7,864
It probably depends on what filesystem you have installed, but I know on ye olde windows installers it often appeared to go in order...that may have been due to the way files were indexed in the compressed install files, though.

Anyway, similar to the compressed/archive situation above, it probably is related to the file structure on disk, or an index/bitmap of file locations/data.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top