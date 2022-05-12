Does Windows copy files in any particular order?

Had to start and abort a copy operation 4 times due to my stupidity and each time it started with a different file. The last time I watched it and it appeared to be more or less copying in alphabetic order ever tho it didn't start with the first file. But it actually didn't, it skipped around. Even jumped from one folder to another and then back again.



BTW, this Is Server 2012 R2 Standard if that makes a difference.



TIA