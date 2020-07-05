Does Windows 10 Duel Boot affect the mbr of another drive?

Say I have a fully functioning copy of Windows 7 on Drive A. I Want to install Windows 10 on Drive B to test on. Setting up where to install Windows 10 during the setup is pretty easy. What I would like to know is if I use Windows 10 boot utility to choose between Windows 10 or 7, would it affect the mbr on Drive A? If things don't work out as expected with Windows 10, I would like to be able to just disconnect Drive B and boot up into Windows 7 without having to do any repairs on Drive A to make it bootable again.