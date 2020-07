CraptacularOne said: It doesn't affect it at all. The bandwidth is the same if you use 1GB or all 16GB. It's only when you exceed the 16GB that your system wiill have to resort to the page file on your OS drive. Click to expand...

Keep in mind that a spot check in time is not indicative of running out of physical memory. You may not even notice in the current application if windows has started to use the page file. You really need to check the paging file counter to see if it's actually being used. I.E. you need to actually measure these things.While technically correct in that the RAM bandwidth remains the same its not entirely correct to say system performance will remain the same.That being said 16GB is a bit low for a gaming machine and memory is relatively cheap.