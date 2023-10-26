Does today's dashcam really cover all 4 side w/ 170 deg. view for only $20?

The last thread on "what is a good dash cam" here is back in 2017. So this is essentially the same question 6 yr. later.

The above link is a less than $20 dash cam that c/w a camera at the front, another one at the back, and a panoramic view that covers 170 deg. on the left and right. Has anyone uses dashcam like this? and did you pay less than $20 ? I am having a hard time believing a $20 dash cam will work and cover all 4 sides.

and if this one doesn't work, or not what it advertise, what's a good one that does cover all 4 sides?
 
$20 aliexpress camera. hope you dont want to get more info than the rough shape of the vehicle that hit you
 
that's what I thought, there is no way a $20 dashcam will work. But their ad. looks good, and that website has a 75 days money back guarantee, so how can that guy get away w/ it if it doesn't work. Regardless, do you 2 knows a good one that works?
 
Yea you go and pay the shipping back to China for a $20 camera.
 
