Does today's dashcam really cover all 4 side w/ 170 deg. view for only $20?

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/100...6983331748038632ebbb1!12000034460307889!gdf!!
The last thread on "what is a good dash cam" here is back in 2017. So this is essentially the same question 6 yr. later.
The above link is a less than $20 dash cam that c/w a camera at the front, another one at the back, and a panoramic view that covers 170 deg. on the left and right. Has anyone uses dashcam like this? and did you pay less than $20 ? I am having a hard time believing a $20 dash cam will work and cover all 4 sides.
and if this one doesn't work, or not what it advertise, what's a good one that does cover all 4 sides?
