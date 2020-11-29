Does "Threadripper Ready" actually mean anything?

I'm looking for ram on Newegg for a Threadripper 3970x build.



When sorting through the search options on the left one of the boxes you can check mark when looking through DDR4 ram says "Threadripper Ready" and then there are only a fraction of the ram options that qualify as that.



Does anyone know if this actually means anything or is it some sort of a marketing gimmick?



Is there some specific type of ram that works especially well with Threadrippers or am I good just grabbing any regular DDR4?



Thanks for the help.