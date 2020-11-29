Does "Threadripper Ready" actually mean anything?

I'm looking for ram on Newegg for a Threadripper 3970x build.

When sorting through the search options on the left one of the boxes you can check mark when looking through DDR4 ram says "Threadripper Ready" and then there are only a fraction of the ram options that qualify as that.

Does anyone know if this actually means anything or is it some sort of a marketing gimmick?

Is there some specific type of ram that works especially well with Threadrippers or am I good just grabbing any regular DDR4?

Thanks for the help.
 
I can't even find that option - any chance you can link to it? As best as I can tell that's just a marketing term by G Skill. You should be good to use regular DDR4, check your motherboard QVL list to confirm if a specific set has been tested to work properly.
 
Icecold said:
I can't even find that option - any chance you can link to it? As best as I can tell that's just a marketing term by G Skill. You should be good to use regular DDR4, check your motherboard QVL list to confirm if a specific set has been tested to work properly.
Click to expand...
2020-11-29 09_04_48-Desktop Memory _ Newegg.com.jpg


Here is a screen shot, I got "ready" mixed up with "compatible"
 
