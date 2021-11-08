Does this Work? 2x female to 1x male to run 2 power sources in parallel?

I have 2 backup batteries that can run at various voltages. Assume these 2 scenarios for 12v and 19/20v.Can I use this cable below to run 2 power sources of equal volts in parallel to double the maximum amp limit and run time? For the 12v option which is the max amps?Split power cablebattery pack 1battery pack 2freezerLaptopI attached a diagram for simplicity.I appreciate any and all help. Thanks!