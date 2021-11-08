Does this Work? 2x female to 1x male to run 2 power sources in parallel?

I have 2 backup batteries that can run at various voltages. Assume these 2 scenarios for 12v and 19/20v.

Can I use this cable below to run 2 power sources of equal volts in parallel to double the maximum amp limit and run time? For the 12v option which is the max amps?

Split power cable
https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B07F5VW...olid=2EKNW43BVT70W&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it

battery pack 1
https://www.ebay.com/itm/373708300350?nma=true&si=ZR4H9va8v%2Bi%2BEoA0Nc9KopIIwQA%3D&orig_cvip=true&nordt=true&rt=nc&_trksid=p2047675.l2557

battery pack 2
https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B07RNZZ...olid=1Z82TV3H4UG33&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it

freezer
https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B07MGXQY3V/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Laptop
https://www.newegg.com/black-obsidi...1-887w/p/N82E16834316267?Item=N82E16834316267

I attached a diagram for simplicity.

I appreciate any and all help. Thanks!
 

