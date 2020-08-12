Does this switch exist?

German Muscle
Im starting a homelab and im starting to look for networking equipment. This is what im looking for in a switch:
24-48 ports
10GbaseT
All downlink ports RJ45(using cat7)
Prefer uplink to be RJ45 but i can run SFP to RJ45 adapters if RJ45 doesnt exist
Prefer cisco but open to other options
PoE
