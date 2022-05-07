Does this SSD heatsink have a film I need to remove?

S

ss88

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 1, 2019
Messages
87
This heatsink came with a MSI Z690 motherboard. It kind of looks like there is a protective film that should be removed, but I can't peel anything at the edge. So maybe this goes on the SSD just as it is?

2022-05-06 17.16.36.jpg


Will it stick to the SSD and be difficult to remove later? The heatsink's pad isn't sticky now, but wondering if it will become sticky as the SSD warms it up.
 
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM x4
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
2,544
They usually do come with a film. Also they get a bit tacky but not really sticky.
 
