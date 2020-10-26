Does this sound like bad memory? [Custom Gigabyte H310N Mini ITX Build]

Hi all,I built a custom system for a client (I'm an AV integrator) and it's worked for the past 3 months. The other day it would not boot. The power LED lit up, fans spun for 2-3 seconds and it would shut off for a few seconds, then repeat.I opened it up, pulled the PCIe video card to rule that out, did a CMOS reset, and pulled both RAM chips. Powering up without RAM did not cause the reboot cycle.I put one stick of RAM in, and it booted right up.Then, I moved that stick to the 2nd slot and it still booted right up.I took that stick out and put the other stick in, and now the power light comes on, fans spin for about 30 seconds and then it shuts off and repeats this... similar to the original problem but it takes longer. If I move this stick to the other slot, I'm back to the original 3 second boot loop.As far as I can tell, I have a bad stick of RAM. Any reason to think otherwise?