Does this need to be bled or refilled? (Swiftech AIO)

I bought a Swiftech H220-X from a member here. It's new, but it sat in its box for a number of years and I'm curious what, if any, maintenance I should perform.The res window is apparently supposed to look dirty like that judging by every other picture of the AIO. The big air bubble and curiously loud pump (edit: noise actually might be the fans it came with, am checking) are concerns - do I need to bleed the system or just let it run for a while since it sat dormant for so much time? Temperatures look fine, but I've not done much testing.