Does this EVGA 3080 Ti just much cooler than expected, or is there another sensor I'm not looking at?

StoleMyOwnCar
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2013
- Messages
- 2,309
My other topic is getting a bit packed, so I just decided to make another. This is a very simple topic.
Here's what my temperatures on my open box EVGA 3080 Ti (this is the model) look like after hours of running Red Dead 2 at maxed out settings:
This just seems questionably low to me. I thought the VRAM in particular was supposed to run pretty toasty on this generation, but mine isn't even hitting 90C... and the GPU refuses to even go over 77C while being at only 74% fan capacity.
The load numbers look fine, too, as far as I can tell (this is in Borderless windowed so I'm wondering if that's why it doesn't quite hit 100% GPU usage):
Is there an EVGA application I have to download to get access to more sensors? Does this just have a very good cooler?
Just trying to cover all of my bases with this purchase, thanks.
Here's what my temperatures on my open box EVGA 3080 Ti (this is the model) look like after hours of running Red Dead 2 at maxed out settings:
This just seems questionably low to me. I thought the VRAM in particular was supposed to run pretty toasty on this generation, but mine isn't even hitting 90C... and the GPU refuses to even go over 77C while being at only 74% fan capacity.
The load numbers look fine, too, as far as I can tell (this is in Borderless windowed so I'm wondering if that's why it doesn't quite hit 100% GPU usage):
Is there an EVGA application I have to download to get access to more sensors? Does this just have a very good cooler?
Just trying to cover all of my bases with this purchase, thanks.