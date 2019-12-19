Does the XFX RX 570 XXX have a transferrable warranty? (Urgent)

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by hefen, Dec 19, 2019 at 1:08 PM.

  1. Dec 19, 2019 at 1:08 PM #1
    hefen

    hefen n00b

    Messages:
    1
    Joined:
    Yesterday
    I bought a new XFX RX 570 XXX and it doesn't work with my motherboard, and newegg doesn't accept returns for opened packages, so I'm going to resell it but I want to pass on the warranty if possible. I know not all cards have transferrable warranties so I wanted to ask if this one does. I know there's an XFX employee on these forums and I'm trying everything to contact them lol.

    So can I transfer a warranty for an RX 570 XXX? Is there anything else I would need to give the guy when I sell it to him?
     
    hefen, Dec 19, 2019 at 1:08 PM
    hefen, Dec 19, 2019 at 1:08 PM
    #1
Tags: