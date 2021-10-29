Does the Samsung Note 20 Ultra still make sense at this point?

My existing Samsung S8+ is showing it's age at 4.5 years or so. I've always loved the Note series and the phone I had before my S8+ was a Note 2 (which I also had for about 5 years). Although the S8+ has worked well for me, I've always missed the Note 2. Since the Note series is basically discontinued now in favor of their new foldable phone, the Note 20 Ultra is still the latest and perhaps the last one that they will make. This phone seems to check a lot of boxes for me, while the downsides are fairly minor and stuff I think I can probably live without. Is there anything I'm overlooking, or any reason why this phone would be a bad choice in late 2021 / early 2022?



Pros:

Big Screen. The 6.9" screen is even larger than the screen on the new iPhone 13 Max.

Good Camera. Supposedly anyway. It might not be as good as the camera in the new iPhone but it still sounds like a big step up from the Camera in my S8+

S-Pen. I really miss the S-Pen from my old Note 2, especially the way it made it easy and practical to browse websites in desktop mode.

5G. My S8+ only does 4G LTE.



Cons:

Non-replaceable battery. Sucks, but seems that this is the way it is now.

No headphone jack. This bugs me a little, but in practice I very rarely ever use my phone to listen to headphones, and if I really needed to, I could just use my tablet instead which does have a headphone jack.

Camera hole in the screen. I'm a purest in this respect, but at least it's better than a full-on notch.....

Last year's model. This doesn't bother me aside from the fact that Samsung is known to only support their phones for a couple years, which is made worse by starting with a phone that is already a year old. I'm hoping this at least brings the price down a bit.