Does Resin smell of burning plastic or just some plastics?

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
17,789
If I picked up a 3D printer will it stink up the whole house? are they meant for outside or garages? I noticed some are encased that have a housing around the printing platform.
 
Darunion

Darunion

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
4,245
Resin smells like paint and glue (to me) and often makes me cough if i get too much a whiff. I use mine in a small room but have air flow when using resin. Resin printing temperatures like to be around 25-30C ambient temp.

Also depending on the printer some have built in filtration.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
35,828
it can. your call. that^^^
you always need airflow/ventilation in the room with any type but you do want to isolate the machine from drafts from said airflow. hence the housings.
 
M

mvmiller12

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 7, 2011
Messages
1,161
Darunion said:
Resin smells like paint and glue (to me) and often makes me cough if i get too much a whiff. I use mine in a small room but have air flow when using resin. Resin printing temperatures like to be around 25-30C ambient temp.

Also depending on the printer some have built in filtration.
Click to expand...

Additive printers (the ones which use spools of plastic) tend to have little odor associated with them. It usually depends on the specific plastic you use, and the temperature you run the print head at.

RESIN printers, however, need to be well ventilated, and yes, you will smell it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top