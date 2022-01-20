Does Resin smell of burning plastic or just some plastics?

Darunion said: Resin smells like paint and glue (to me) and often makes me cough if i get too much a whiff. I use mine in a small room but have air flow when using resin. Resin printing temperatures like to be around 25-30C ambient temp.



Additive printers (the ones which use spools of plastic) tend to have little odor associated with them. It usually depends on the specific plastic you use, and the temperature you run the print head at.RESIN printers, however, need to be well ventilated, and yes, you will smell it.