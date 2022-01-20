Does Resin smell of burning plastic or just some plastics?

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 17,789
If I picked up a 3D printer will it stink up the whole house? are they meant for outside or garages? I noticed some are encased that have a housing around the printing platform.
Resin smells like paint and glue (to me) and often makes me cough if i get too much a whiff. I use mine in a small room but have air flow when using resin. Resin printing temperatures like to be around 25-30C ambient temp.
Also depending on the printer some have built in filtration.