Does RAM speed make a performance difference outside of games?

Currently looking into upgrading to an Intel 10700K system. I use a mITX case so I would like to stick to that. Problem is, mITX z490 motherboards are pretty expensive. (Bigger ones are not as bad). You can practically save $100 by going with an H470 variant and the only drawback for me will be that you are limited to running your RAM at 2999Mhz. In gaming it can make 5% of a difference between 2999 and 3800 but does memory speed really affect anything else as much? I use Lightroom and Premiere a lot more than I play games.