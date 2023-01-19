Does outlook 365 uses its own incoming / outgoing servers if you have your own domain?

Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,457
when I do a google search, I got this:

What is the correct server setting for Microsoft 365?


What are the Office 365 server settings?
  1. Server name: smtp.office365.com.
  2. Port: 587.
  3. Encryption method: SSL/TLS.
  4. SMTP authentication: ticked.
  5. Authentication: your password.
Click to expand...
so how exactly does it work? say, the client has their own domain, for e.g., johndoecompany.com

and he pays for office 365 that comes w/ outlook 365, and he setup his email for e.g.,

employee1@johndoecompany.com w/ Outlook 365

in that case, what is his incoming / outgoing server? is he using Microsoft exchange server and outlook does everything for him?


further, w/ most domain, you can check your email online, for e.g.,

mail.johndoecompany.com

can you do the same if you setup your email w/ outlook 365?
 
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM x5
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
2,868
Yes it does send from office servers mail.office365.com / smtp.office365
No you cant check from mail.domain.com you check webmail by logging into office.com live.com login.microsoftonline.com etc. The email service and servers are provided by office 36t and your domain lins to tjis via mx and spf records
 
Last edited:
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM x5
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
2,868
Thos can bary slightly depending on the seller of the office365. For example office365 email through godaddy has its own login for webmail or at least a redirect, but sending and recieving servers are still office366
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top