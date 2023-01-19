Does outlook 365 uses its own incoming / outgoing servers if you have your own domain?

Happy Hopping
when I do a google search, I got this:
and he pays for office 365 that comes w/ outlook 365, and he setup his email for e.g.,
employee1@johndoecompany.com w/ Outlook 365
in that case, what is his incoming / outgoing server? is he using Microsoft exchange server and outlook does everything for him?
further, w/ most domain, you can check your email online, for e.g.,
mail.johndoecompany.com
can you do the same if you setup your email w/ outlook 365?
What is the correct server setting for Microsoft 365?
What are the Office 365 server settings?
- Server name: smtp.office365.com.
- Port: 587.
- Encryption method: SSL/TLS.
- SMTP authentication: ticked.
- Authentication: your password.
