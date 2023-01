Does outlook 365 uses its own incoming / outgoing servers if you have your own domain?

What are the Office 365 server settings?

Server name: smtp.office365.com. Port: 587. Encryption method: SSL/TLS. SMTP authentication: ticked. Authentication: your password. What is the correct server setting for Microsoft 365? Click to expand...

when I do a google search, I got this:so how exactly does it work? say, the client has their own domain, for e.g., johndoecompany.comand he pays for office 365 that comes w/ outlook 365, and he setup his email for e.g., employee1@johndoecompany.com w/ Outlook 365in that case, what is his incoming / outgoing server? is he using Microsoft exchange server and outlook does everything for him?further, w/ most domain, you can check your email online, for e.g.,mail.johndoecompany.comcan you do the same if you setup your email w/ outlook 365?