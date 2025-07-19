Does Nvidia Have Better Virtual Super Resolutions Now? Like 8k? 7680 x 4320

​

I currently have a White AsRock Taichi 7900XTX but I will likely buy a 6090 in 2027 since it will likely release in Jan 2027 or December 2027 at the latest. I doubt AMD will have something that will equal or surpass the best Nvidia GPU for gaming.My issue with Nvidia is their Virtual Super Resolutions were obscure ones above 4k and they didn't even have 8k but had some resolution that was slightly above 8k if your screen is native 4k res. What I like about AMD is their Virtual Super Resolutions above my Native 4k 55" Hisense U8K (soon to be 55" Samsung S95F which I am buying on Tuesday July 22 2025) TV and my Alienware 34" AW3423DW are better resolutions.Nvidia doesn't have Virtual Super Resolutions like these. I wish they did.This likely won't matter for me in the future since in July 2027 or July 2028 I will likely buy some future tech TV that is 65" and 8k but still it will matter for a future ultra wide monitor I will buy which will likely be a 45" 21:9 with 800R curve.I would still like to know if Nvidia has new resolutions now, thought maybe they might after the release of the 5000 series. So is anyone with a Nvidia GPU on a native 4k screen able to set it to 7680x4320? Using a Custom Resolution often doesn't work so well on Nvidia from what I remember and it is a hassle, I rather just set it from their list of added Super Resolutions above the native res.