Does Nero 10 (2010) support BD-R TL 100GB format?

I have been using Nero 10 (back in 2010) on Dual Layer 50GB disc and it works fine. Today I got some Japan made BD-R TL 100GB disc, and I can't get the software to see the disc. It simply says "No disc inserted or drive not ready, "
I've done several google search, I just can't find the support disc format on Nero 10
anyone has this version?
