Does motherboard stock m.2 thermal guard actually works?

https://www.reddit.com/r/buildapc/comments/gc1v53/motherboard_thermal_guard_vs_ssd_heatsink_nvme/

strangely, well I do a search, I got the above on page 1 of the search engine

Gigabyte has some sort of thermal guard that sort of looks like a heat sink and they said their thermal guard works, but there is no fin, it's not a heatsink, and they are the manufacturer , of course they said it works

https://us.aorus.com/blog-detail.php?i=232

the most common thermal guard is the ones that c/w Asus motherboard:

https://www.asus.com/us/motherboards-components/motherboards/prime/prime-b760m-a-ax/

but I don't understand why it would work? it's a metal plate, there is no fin, it looks like the lid of a coffin. It seals the m.2 drive, how exactly does the heat gets out? there is a thermal pad inside, so the heat dissipate up, but that metal plate has no fin, so at best, it heats up some of that metal plate, and when they plate is hot, wouldn't the temperature of the m.2 remains as the same as the metal plate, and going back to what we learn from the 1st law of thermodynamics, the conversation of mass and energy, that the whole thing is a "Closed System"

So say for the 1st 30 min. to 45 min., the heat of the m.2 dissipate up to that metal plate, but after that, as the metal plate's heat has nowhere to go, the heat on the m.2 is trapped inside that coffin

From some of the older thread here at hardforum, it's been proven that for a CPU w/ a heatsink and no fan, the CPU gets overheat w/i 1 min. I don't understand why these m.2 SSD kissing at 90 deg. C be any difference? in other words, I wonder if these thermal guard does more damage or not. I can't find a 3rd party website that says these thermal guard works. There are website that says m.2 heatsink works. But the only website that says thermal guard works is Gigabyte.

Further, I don't undertand brand such as Asus or Gigabyte. Since they are already giving user a "thermal guard". Why don't they give you a m.2 heatsink (with fin) instead ? The cost of that piece of metal should be the same.
 
Even without fin I imagine you can get significantly more cooling surface, versus the usual hotspot:

They should be able to offer 4 to 6 time the surface of that square hot spot depending on their shape, plus a bit of a literal sink for the heat with their mass.

10-15 watt for those nvme4-5 type is a different tier of heat to handle than typical modern desktop CPU, almost nothing at idle and for common usage it will be relatively rare on the very fast (the hot one) to do a very long sustain write job.

I can see them doing a little something and because there is relatively little to do enough for some results.
 
where is this photo from? does the photo contain that thermal guard? why does it says 106 deg. C? as these drive are cook over 85 to 90 deg. C
 
where is this photo from? does the photo contain that thermal guard? why does it says 106 deg. C? as these drive are cook over 85 to 90 deg. C
seem a naked drive (ideally what a good thermal could do even without fin is spread it around a surface), picture was from here:
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/crucial-p5-1tb-m-2-nvme-ssd/7.html
We recorded a thermal image of the running SSD as it was completing the write test. The hottest part reached 106°C, which matches the drive's own thermal reporting almost exactly. Nice to finally see accurate thermal monitoring on an SSD.
 
i personally never had a problem with chipset fans to help alleviate those issues. So many complaints they removed them. Terrible outcome if you don't push air through the case. Fans are too loud. Blahblah and so on.
 
