Does MB Wifi typically steal m.2 slot?

R

ryan_975

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
14,711
There are several different m.2 slots. The ones for storage are M keyed. The ones for WiFi are E keyed. So you don’t lose any storage capable slots by using the wifi card.
 
