Does linux run minecraft better then windows? Which distribution should I choose?

W

wraiteq_

n00b
Joined
Nov 18, 2020
Messages
1
My computer runs minecraft in like 30-50 fps,but sometimes it gets a lag and for a moment the fps is down. I am thinking about installing some lightweight linux. If i install
a linux minecraft run better on it? If yes, what distro to install?
My computer specifications:
CPU: Intel pentium G2030
GPU: Intel hd graphics
RAM: 4GB
System: Windows 7
 
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
8,529
Linux is not a miracle cure. Your hardware specs are very low for games...
I would recommend Lubuntu if you want to try.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top