Does linux run minecraft better then windows? Which distribution should I choose?

My computer runs minecraft in like 30-50 fps,but sometimes it gets a lag and for a moment the fps is down. I am thinking about installing some lightweight linux. If i install
a linux minecraft run better on it? If yes, what distro to install?
My computer specifications:
CPU: Intel pentium G2030
GPU: Intel hd graphics
RAM: 4GB
System: Windows 7
