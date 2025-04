Does Linux remember previous network share connections?

Dopamin3 said:



https://wiki.ubuntu.com/MountWindowsSharesPermanently



A possible issue with using fstab to be aware of: Any username/password generally will be stored in cleartext somewhere, either in fstab itself or in a credentials file. This may or may not be OK for a given use case and your comfort level. There is an option to use the kernel's keychain via Red Hat has a page that describes using it and various other options. KDE and Gnome, and possibly other desktop environments, will store this info encrypted in their keychain apps.The other issue with using fstab is that the system can get really unhappy should it not be able to find listed shares for some reason (e.g., a laptop away from the local LAN, a down NAS). Using the desktop environment rarely has such issues. If you don't want to use the DE to manage shares for whatever reason, thenis strongly recommended.