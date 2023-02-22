does laptop that support SDHC, SDXC card automatically also support micro SDHC, SDXC card?

https://psref.lenovo.com/syspool/Sys/PDF/Lenovo_Laptops/ideapad_330_17ICH/ideapad_330_17ICH_Spec.PDF


https://pcsupport.lenovo.com/us/en/...pd500226-product-overview-330-15ich-330-17ich

I am trying to get a memory card to go in to the 4-in-1 reader (MMC, SD, SDHC, SDXC) of this laptop. The one I have in mind is a micro SDXC card, will it fit in there?

also, the specification doesn't say what speed it supports, I check thru several sources, so does that mean the card reader can read any speed?
 
