Does it matter which orientation unmarked case power switch and reset-button header cables are plugged in?

The power [PWRSW] and reset [RESET] switch headers on my mobo both have a connection to ground, but the header cables for my case don't have positive and negative markings for the sides. Does it matter which orientation I plug them in?

20230206_164018.jpg



Also, should I set the jumper for CPU_OV to Enable? Reading this, it sounds like I won't be able to adjust the voltage on my CPU unless I change the jumper. But, to me, that sounds like a weird limitation to set to a manual jumper on a mobo - not that I've bought other mobos in the last decade.

20230206_163820.jpg




In this video (timestamped at 27:09), the guy says the orientation for the reset switch is with the text facing upward. Then he says the power switch cable goes with the text facing downward... but there's no indication of positive and negative ends on the header cable. So, what does he base that on?

 
Last edited:
Power and reset switches are usually just a contact switch, there's no real difference in the contacts. If you've got colored wires for the front panel, the switches may be one wire colored and the other is white/black, that one is usually ground, I think.
 
Should I set the over-voltage jumper to enabled, just in case I want to overclock the CPU at some point in the future?

