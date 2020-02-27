Does it matter if you use X370 or B350 memory with an X470 motherboard?

My current system that I just built last month is based on a ROG Strix X470 Gaming MoBo with a Ryzen 7 2700X cpu.

RAM is G.SKILL Flare X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) AMD X370 / B350 Memory (Desktop Memory) Model F4-3200C14D-16GFX



As you can see, it's description is X370 / B350, but I have an X470 MoBo



Is this a problem? It's working fine and set to 3200Mhz in Bios.



Would buying memory specifically for AMD X470 make much difference?