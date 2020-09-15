Does it make sense for me to go from 2400mhz to 3000mhz in this case?

I have a i5 9400f + h310m 2.0 + hyperx ddr4 8gb 2400mhz(single stick). This mobo only supports ram speeds up to 2666mhz. Rams have become quite expensive here in my country since the pandemic, but I found these on sale. I have the option to just get another single 2400mhz stick, which is compatible with my current one or I could spend more cash and get a 2x8gb 3000mhz kit, since the unit prices are somewhat close. And then sell my current module. In this case I'd only use the full 3000mhz when I upgrade the motherboard. Would it work fine if I went for the 3000mhz kit?