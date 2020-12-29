Does It Exist? 4k, 120hz, Thunderbolt with Power Delivery

From what I gather, it seems to be a "pick 2 of 3" situation.

I am struggling to find a way to minimize desk clutter and accomodate work hardware along with personal hardware all while running fewer than 3 monitors.

Any brands and/or models I am missing? I have seen ultrawides with up to 144hz and 100 watt power delivery, but that wrecked havoc on a console or two.
 
The closest that *may* be shipping soon but is potentially delayed to the latter part of 2021 is the Asus ProArt PA32UCG. Also not sure if it has power delivery.
 
In the flat panel space, if you want 4k 144, you are limited to 27 in screens. However, 4k is a bit much for that size. See my thread on the expectations for 32in monitors coming out in 2021
 
