Does It Exist? 4k, 120hz, Thunderbolt with Power Delivery

From what I gather, it seems to be a "pick 2 of 3" situation.



I am struggling to find a way to minimize desk clutter and accomodate work hardware along with personal hardware all while running fewer than 3 monitors.



Any brands and/or models I am missing? I have seen ultrawides with up to 144hz and 100 watt power delivery, but that wrecked havoc on a console or two.