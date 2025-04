Does Intel actually offer the best gaming and overall experience (currently)?

Yet thanks to those who have voted on the poll and to them who are to do so!

Youtube channel Daniel Owen grasped me back to the subject of how reviews should portray benchmark results with his newish video . His video is simply comparing two GPUs with a radical performance difference, RTX 3060 12 GB and RTX 5090, but with appropriate settings for both to sustain an enjoyable experience. Even though the video lacks the best possible type of presentation of graphical fidelity you can offer via Youtube, it still shows that with a lower resolution the RTX 3060 can offer surprisingly comparable experience to the RTX 5090, excluding games with proper path tracing. The key thing to present to the audience, in my opinion, which some reviewers may do already, is to show the actual difference in fidelity between quality settings of games, because isn't the fidelity what we are paying for? An issue arrises from the fact that the most highest presets today seem to be made often to tax your hardware just for the sake of taxing, when medium quality settings often offer equivalent or better quality compared to consoles, which is good, and are much lighter to run. On the other hand, today even low settings might not look that bad at all, unlike what was the tendency in the past. I think the most informative review offers the viewer a chance to compare what he is getting if he could enable better settings on the better hardware, rather than just stating that on ultra the lesser X GPU underperforms while the more powerful Y excels by offering barely over 60 FPS, as an example. I would personally appreciate visual quality comparisons amidst performance graphs to evaluate if a certain GPU I'm concidering offers a satisfactory experience in my opinion.The customers who don't care about visual fidelity are either esports players, or tightly budget oriented, or just so focused on simply using their system that they upgrade only when they notice how no game runs fast anymore or the visual experience is crucially compromised - or both apply. For them, upgrading is rather straightforward, to just check features and value when the time comes and buy something fitting to their budget, once enough of an upgrade is offered in the market from their perspective. So, my point touches more about those who upgrade occasionally without the necessary need to upgrade. In the other end, the no budget limited enthusiasts buy whatever they desire and may feel like a compromise between the highest quality and the one below that is undesirable - or perhaps they just upgrade for the sake of it, quality settings aside.To conclude: the most valuable factor in a GPU review is to know what kind of an visual fidelity you'll achieve by upgrading compared to what you have currently, running the game on realistic settings. Even descriptions of the quality by the reviewer are better than nothing.PS. The video also demonstrates pretty well how games are designed around the performance of RTX 3060, since the majority of gamers own a GPU of that sort.