Does Intel actually offer the best gaming and overall experience (currently)?

Do you have active apps or background processes running when gaming?

  • Extensively or remarkably tasking ones

  • In a considerable quantity or load

  • Not in a considerable quantity or load

  • I tend to close apps (or processes) before gaming

  • I do not have apps (or processes) tasking my gaming in the first place

G

GamerNerves

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 23, 2023
Messages
117
Hi! A great question was presented for the Digital Foundry group in this clip. In short, the person noticed that upgrading from i7-13700K to R7 9800X3D did not always benefit him in FPS due to background tasks. Considering that PC (personal computer) platform is for the various users and their various needs and habits, quite opposite to a console (though consoles have become more versatile too over the years), it's in place to highlight different use scenarios, typical ones at least.

I personally use my computer, presumably, like the asker: When playing games, I might have many applications in the background, including a browser(s) (with a paused video playback), music app, game launchers, HWinfo, weather app, email, an office application and whatever apps I have happened to open before opening the game. This is simply due to a habit, but also because some games can have significant pauses, like multiplayer games between matches, when there is a good moment to look up a forum, some info, or continue the paused video. I fully realize, that simply closing all the unnecessary applications likely results in the competing AMD CPU being faster in games, although eliminating the plethora of background processes in Windows might not be that doable, but if one wishes to leave their apps open, is Intel actually the better option even for a gamer?

How people here use their PCs while gaming and have anyone here benchmarked the difference? Do you think reviews should consider this aspect? Answer the poll while you are at it to help gather some data on this (polls are fun).

My views on the matter:
I don't care either way if my gaming might be CPU bottlenecked due to having background tasks open since I usually set graphical settings high and am not a serious esports player, but I really do care that reviews represent the products in the most common circumstance. Due to this, increasingly reviews do not represent anymore the practical performance of hardware, though I could be wrong if people actually manage their PCs much like the reviewers, with minimal apps open and also installed, often reinstalling Windows on top (at least when a new component arrives). I think it wouldn't hurt to "simulate" a scenario for CPU reviews where there are even extensively apps open while gaming, because such would rather easily reveal us what's the case. I neither care about the small victories in FPS between the best CPUs I might add, simply because they don't concern me, so to me Intel and AMD both offer excellent options today, for the majority of people I'd argue. Additionally, GPU driver overhead on the CPU is another factor to consider, which might be for the favor of Geforce at this moment, judging by this particular video (time stamped to start from the consequential measurements). One other aspect is how the products work in general when the PC is in real day to day usage, when drivers become an important factor, but that might be too much to ask from reviewers - just mentioning.

GamerNerves said:
Do you think reviews should consider this aspect?
I certain type of reviews could/should about living with the actual system for a while (like they do for cars) doing usual day to day stuff with it, a windows install getting old and messy and what not (for ssd, CPU, motherboard, memory and so on)

But it is easy to understand why they want to isolate hardware to the maximum and perfectly reproducible scenarios, maybe there is some common background application you can game via script to be exactly the same (a same steam image that go updating games via a more up to data local steam server that will stay the same), but a lot of common things (youtube, spotify, discord) will be online and a bit of pain.

There is a lot of things that would be nice to be tested (CPU with different gpu and vice versa), background/old windows, but testing just what they have to do now is already a lot.
 
LukeTbk I certainly don't underrate the hardships and amount of work reviewers do, but I think that some work could be cut off and instead offer more precise, more realistic, data. One simple thing to start from is to test two competing midrange GPUs them both with a midrange CPU, a likely option for the buyer. Only one, two or three games tested with the best possible CPU regarding these GPUs should be enough to paint the picture how they perform if CPU is no limit, or limit as little as possible. Do we really need to see more than ten games benchmarked regarding a new component to get the overall picture, assuming the game selection is half decent? Those tens of games benchmark runs are thing of their own and of course valuable too, but time could be spent on more relevant testing is my humble opinion. Digital Foundry actually shows some benches ran on a midrange hardware or lesser, which is great.

The simulation of applications running on the background is not impossible to do, it just requires careful planning, since apps update and change all the time, but I wouldn't worry too much if old already gathered data is always comparable to new, most important for a buyer is to know how the options he is looking at perform now, which are usually new models. Merely drivers complicate this aspect, comparative data, when they boost performance (usually increase or doesn't affect it, but opposite occasions happen).

Also, why run games on so many resolutions, most often 1440p and 2160p should suffice, and I would personally even cut this to 4K only, which tells most pronouncedly the capability of a GPU (or 4K with upscaling if the game runs too slow). When you add on the resolutions possibly different quality settings, which should actually be selected more carefully rather than use the presets in some cases, since some presets like all ray tracing effects being on hamper all GPUs in games like Black Myth: Wukong, the time used to benchmarking starts to add very little value to the overall work; in this case the reviewer has himself to blaim, but I understand they feel pressure from the audience, since occasionally people ask and demand for unnecessary measurements. I understand that my approach can be deemed as unnecessary too, since how close the truth the data for the buyer really needs to be in the end to make an informed decision? Nevertheless the aim to offer as realistic data as possible is admirable and I wish someone is up to the task to realize it.

I welcome any data relating the claim in the 'DF clip', since at least mainstream reviewers don't tell us anything about this scenario. Has the scheduling of E-cores made better over time? Perhaps, and it might help Intel close the gap, who knows, but on "a clean system" we only see the very best performance, which possibly only a few users achieve in practice (usecase and game dependent naturally and Windows' scheduling affects also). If anything, for curiosity's sake a separate dedicated video piece could be done.
 
LukeTbk said:
I certain type of reviews could/should about living with the actual system for a while (like they do for cars) doing usual day to day stuff with it, a windows install getting old and messy and what not (for ssd, CPU, motherboard, memory and so on)
The problem is that such testing isn't really reproducible and even if it was, by the time you finished a meaningful evaluation period the hardware would probably be obsolete.
LukeTbk said:
But it is easy to understand why they want to isolate hardware to the maximum and perfectly reproducible scenarios, maybe there is some common background application you can game via script to be exactly the same (a same steam image that go updating games via a more up to data local steam server that will stay the same), but a lot of common things (youtube, spotify, discord) will be online and a bit of pain.

There is a lot of things that would be nice to be tested (CPU with different gpu and vice versa), background/old windows, but testing just what they have to do now is already a lot.
Online applications bring a ton of additional variables that can't be controlled into the mix. Back in the day I had mentioned the differences between some of the AMD and Intel test configurations over the years comparing their responsiveness and smoothness. Most of the time you would have to have identical systems next to each other to spot any meaningful differences between the two in those areas. When I was working on the Ryzen 3000 CPU launch, the 9900K test system I had next to it was actually a bit more responsive. But I had the two side by side and I was doing the same tasks at the same time or one right after the other to notice it. Switching between personal AMD and Intel machines, I've never noticed a meaningful difference if the two were near peers in terms of their configuration.

The fact is, you need benchmarks to showcase the differences as they are academic in most cases. I mean, there can be differences with certain multithreaded applications but outside of higher end productivity software or gaming at potato resolutions there just isn't much of a difference. That is unless you are making comparisons across different generations. Even in some of those cases generational uplift is pretty insignificant in certain scenarios.
 
While I often have a lot of apps open in the background, they mostly use very little CPU. For instance right now, even with two different browsers open, one of which is playing a video, CPU usage is only 1%, which wouldn't even stress a single core. That's not going to have any significant effect on game performance.

Sometimes I do something more intensive, like video encoding, and at that point more cores help. It's one of the reasons I have a 16 core CPU - since most games don't use more than 8 cores, it leaves the other 8 free to do whatever. Trying to do that on an 8 core CPU wouldn't be so good. I couldn't say how well Intel works in that situation, as it's been a long time since I had one of their CPUs.
 
Aside from the likes of Discord, or maybe a recording/streaming app, what are people actually running in the background that would seriously affect gaming performance on a modern mid to high end 8+ core CPU?
 
I almost always have Discord open. That's how most people I know in real life actually communicate with me. They message me that way rather than texting from their phones. Aside from that I rarely have more than a half dozen tabs open in a web browser. Ordinarily I bought the CPU's with the highest thread counts possible but frankly I don't need it. The last CPU I bought was the 9800X3D for that very reason. I don't multitask enough to justify a 9950X or anything like that.
 
With the staggering amount of data collection apps hardware vendor apps that are said to be required, if someone has an Asus mainboard, gigabyte GPU, hyperX headset, Razer mouse and steelseries keyboard, that's six different data collection "user experience" apps installed and running on someone's machine by default

And you BET all those apps that perform "Automatic updates" include a trial of Norton in the list of "essential updates" that are ticked by default.

Add on Steam, discord, Microsoft OneDrive, personal Teams, OBS, and whatever other janky data collection game launcher apps are required per game, each and every one of the above apps being a bloated HTML5 Virtual Machine running chromium, and yeah, there are probably more than enough background applications to ruin any computers performance.

The average PC nowadays is running a fuck ton of bloat that the average person has no idea how to stop.
 
KazeoHin said:
With the staggering amount of data collection apps hardware vendor apps that are said to be required, if someone has an Asus mainboard, gigabyte GPU, hyperX headset, Razer mouse and steelseries keyboard, that's six different data collection "user experience" apps installed and running on someone's machine by default

And you BET all those apps that perform "Automatic updates" include a trial of Norton in the list of "essential updates" that are ticked by default.

Add on Steam, discord, Microsoft OneDrive, personal Teams, OBS, and whatever other janky data collection game launcher apps are required per game, each and every one of the above apps being a bloated HTML5 Virtual Machine running chromium, and yeah, there are probably more than enough background applications to ruin any computers performance.

The average PC nowadays is running a fuck ton of bloat that the average person has no idea how to stop.
That's why I have 16 Cores / 32 Threads.
 
GamerNerves said:
I might have many applications in the background, including a browser(s) (with a paused video playback), music app, game launchers, HWinfo, weather app, email, an office application and whatever apps I have happened to open before opening the game. This is simply due to a habit, but also because some games can have significant pauses, like multiplayer games between matches, when there is a good moment to look up a forum, some info, or continue the paused video.
None of these things is going to serious handicap an X3D chip, let alone a regular model AMD or Intel. As none of them are typically CPU intensive.

Video playback can sometimes affect game performance, if you are at or near 100% GPU utilization. Espeically if you are also doing auto-HDR on video and/or AI upscaling on video.

A web browser generally wouldn't affect your game. However, some people have 100 tabs open, which will take a lot of system memory. And could cause your PC to swap between SSD swap space and system RAM. And if you are trying to run a game at the same time, it could easily affect the game. And that is not only going to stress the system memory, it will hit I/O for the SSD. and also the CPU, to manage all of that data swap. So, its a domino affect on performance.
 
Following is slightly offtopic:

Youtube channel Daniel Owen grasped me back to the subject of how reviews should portray benchmark results with his newish video. His video is simply comparing two GPUs with a radical performance difference, RTX 3060 12 GB and RTX 5090, but with appropriate settings for both to sustain an enjoyable experience. Even though the video lacks the best possible type of presentation of graphical fidelity you can offer via Youtube, it still shows that with a lower resolution the RTX 3060 can offer surprisingly comparable experience to the RTX 5090, excluding games with proper path tracing. The key thing to present to the audience, in my opinion, which some reviewers may do already, is to show the actual difference in fidelity between quality settings of games, because isn't the fidelity what we are paying for? An issue arrises from the fact that the most highest presets today seem to be made often to tax your hardware just for the sake of taxing, when medium quality settings often offer equivalent or better quality compared to consoles, which is good, and are much lighter to run. On the other hand, today even low settings might not look that bad at all, unlike what was the tendency in the past. I think the most informative review offers the viewer a chance to compare what he is getting if he could enable better settings on the better hardware, rather than just stating that on ultra the lesser X GPU underperforms while the more powerful Y excels by offering barely over 60 FPS, as an example. I would personally appreciate visual quality comparisons amidst performance graphs to evaluate if a certain GPU I'm concidering offers a satisfactory experience in my opinion.

The customers who don't care about visual fidelity are either esports players, or tightly budget oriented, or just so focused on simply using their system that they upgrade only when they notice how no game runs fast anymore or the visual experience is crucially compromised - or both apply. For them, upgrading is rather straightforward, to just check features and value when the time comes and buy something fitting to their budget, once enough of an upgrade is offered in the market from their perspective. So, my point touches more about those who upgrade occasionally without the necessary need to upgrade. In the other end, the no budget limited enthusiasts buy whatever they desire and may feel like a compromise between the highest quality and the one below that is undesirable - or perhaps they just upgrade for the sake of it, quality settings aside.

To conclude: the most valuable factor in a GPU review is to know what kind of an visual fidelity you'll achieve by upgrading compared to what you have currently, running the game on realistic settings. Even descriptions of the quality by the reviewer are better than nothing.

PS. The video also demonstrates pretty well how games are designed around the performance of RTX 3060, since the majority of gamers own a GPU of that sort. Yet thanks to those who have voted on the poll and to them who are to do so!

Its about system memory. Its not about the CPU. As LukeTbk showed in the video from HU, having things open doesnt hit CPU much and unless you are serverly CPU bottlenecked, it does not matter. However, it does hit system memory. HU have a video about 16GB vs 32GB where they discuss background tasks:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mklCPWNyJC0

Most games runs fine at 16GB, but that does not mean they run optimal. Even if there is no Chrome tabs, Discord or other background apps open at the same time. That MSI Afterburner shows a good average, does not mean the gameplay is optimally smooth as it could be.

Now take a look at the video below. The games are playable regardless of 16GB or 32GB. If you just compare averages, take a quick test of the game. Things would look pretty equal. But, something is off, right? If you would have played the game, maybe you would have been able to point it out or maybe you would filter it out in your brain while playing. What the video shows, is a big difference in the 1% and 0.1% lows. Even though Afterburner shows the games using less then 16GB of memory!

There is a reason why some reviewers like HU focus on system memory (and also GPU memory, HU have some videos on that topic too). They know that if a game runs and averages looks fine, it does not mean that its an optimal experience! The small choppyness people feel sometimes in games is not always compilation stutter or traversal stutter, but that people cheaped out on memory compared to the apps they wanted to run at the same time or texture quality they wanted ingame. That means Mr. Pagefile need to work a bit overtime.

Even if a game runs fine on GPU and you have enough system memory, the GPU might need to use a bit of the slower system memory now and then to compensate for lack of GPU memory. It works, but not always optimal (see HU videos of Hogwarts legacy and this problem about that).


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PHtzt_gVHA
 
Tamlin_WSGF It's very possible indeed that the asker in the DF clip moved from 16 GB DDR4 to 32 GB DDR5 when switching platforms. This sounds like a likely cause to me, since I too have to this day expected multicore CPUs to be able to run background tasks on other cores without interference, rather than on those that are dedicated to the game, for what often only one core is seriously tasked. A modern OS is required for this since it schedules and dedicates the work correctly. Furthermore, great that you share some light on the current RAM requirements, since I didn't expect such FPS drops nor them to be that dramatic. System requirements of games still often state that 16 GB is enough, while I have not checked how many recommend 32 GBs, or if the games on your second posted video are such, but clearly 16 GBs doesn't suffice for modern gaming and multiple active background tasks simultaenously.

Nevertheless, the E-cores with smart usage can likely be dedicated to tasks like video encoding while gaming, as an example, although this might have to be manually addressed by the user, while they automatically work fine for plenty of regular not actively used background tasks. It would be interesting to run an edge case where you have two monitors, on the other many, notably tasking, things running and on the other an active game, for differences between the brands if the other handles the situation any better than the other (automatically). This kind of test would be related to the scheduling, on how smart is it in avoiding calling for the cores running the game.

It might be that the E-cores after all, for the average customer, are only a booster for certain CPU intensive applications, but I cannot blame Intel for offering them if price happens to be somewhat competitive against parts from AMD with equal amount of P-cores - they present an interesting approach in design and are beneficial on the laptop side, but of course a P-core only solution with greater power scaling would do the same job I suppose.
 
