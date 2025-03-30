Does Intel actually offer the best gaming and overall experience (currently)?

Its about system memory. Its not about the CPU. As LukeTbk showed in the video from HU, having things open doesnt hit CPU much and unless you are serverly CPU bottlenecked, it does not matter. However, it does hit system memory. HU have a video about 16GB vs 32GB where they discuss background tasks:Most games runs fine at 16GB, but that does not mean they run optimal. Even if there is no Chrome tabs, Discord or other background apps open at the same time. That MSI Afterburner shows a good average, does not mean the gameplay is optimally smooth as it could be.Now take a look at the video below. The games are playable regardless of 16GB or 32GB. If you just compare averages, take a quick test of the game. Things would look pretty equal. But, something is off, right? If you would have played the game, maybe you would have been able to point it out or maybe you would filter it out in your brain while playing. What the video shows, is a big difference in the 1% and 0.1% lows. Even though Afterburner shows the games using less then 16GB of memory!There is a reason why some reviewers like HU focus on system memory (and also GPU memory, HU have some videos on that topic too). They know that if a game runs and averages looks fine, it does not mean that its an optimal experience! The small choppyness people feel sometimes in games is not always compilation stutter or traversal stutter, but that people cheaped out on memory compared to the apps they wanted to run at the same time or texture quality they wanted ingame. That means Mr. Pagefile need to work a bit overtime.Even if a game runs fine on GPU and you have enough system memory, the GPU might need to use a bit of the slower system memory now and then to compensate for lack of GPU memory. It works, but not always optimal (see HU videos of Hogwarts legacy and this problem about that).