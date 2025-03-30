Does Intel actually offer the best gaming and overall experience (currently)?

GamerNerves
Hi! A great question was presented for the Digital Foundry group in this clip. In short, the person noticed that upgrading from i7-13700K to R7 9800X3D did not always benefit him in FPS due to background tasks. Considering that PC (personal computer) platform is for the various users and their various needs and habits, quite opposite to a console (though consoles have become more versatile too over the years), it's in place to highlight different use scenarios, typical ones at least.
I personally use my computer, presumably, like the asker: When playing games, I might have many applications in the background, including a browser(s) (with a paused video playback), music app, game launchers, HWinfo, weather app, email, an office application and whatever apps I have happened to open before opening the game. This is simply due to a habit, but also because some games can have significant pauses, like multiplayer games between matches, when there is a good moment to look up a forum, some info, or continue the paused video. I fully realize, that simply closing all the unnecessary applications likely results in the competing AMD CPU being faster in games, although eliminating the plethora of background processes in Windows might not be that doable, but if one wishes to leave their apps open, is Intel actually the better option even for a gamer?
How people here use their PCs while gaming and have anyone here benchmarked the difference? Do you think reviews should consider this aspect? Answer the poll while you are at it to help gather some data on this (polls are fun).
My views on the matter:
I don't care either way if my gaming might be CPU bottlenecked due to having background tasks open since I usually set graphical settings high and am not a serious esports player, but I really do care that reviews represent the products in the most common circumstance. Due to this, increasingly reviews do not represent anymore the practical performance of hardware, though I could be wrong if people actually manage their PCs much like the reviewers, with minimal apps open and also installed, often reinstalling Windows on top (at least when a new component arrives). I think it wouldn't hurt to "simulate" a scenario for CPU reviews where there are even extensively apps open while gaming, because such would rather easily reveal us what's the case. I neither care about the small victories in FPS between the best CPUs I might add, simply because they don't concern me, so to me Intel and AMD both offer excellent options today, for the majority of people I'd argue. Additionally, GPU driver overhead on the CPU is another factor to consider, which might be for the favor of Geforce at this moment, judging by this particular video (time stamped to start from the consequential measurements). One other aspect is how the products work in general when the PC is in real day to day usage, when drivers become an important factor, but that might be too much to ask from reviewers - just mentioning.
