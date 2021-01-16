1. attached is a picture of the Intel 11900K that promises4:4:4 12BIT 4K60 HOW WITH HDMI 2.0how ?if HDMI 2.0 standard can give 4:4:4 8BIT 4k602. can an Intel video card be tuned to REC 709 or P3 or REC 2020?In an Intel video card driver3.can an Intel video card convert movie viewing to 4: 4: 4 ?10 bit or 12bit?and if so how does he do it ?12bit = 64,000,000,000 color4.do intel video card have " 24p True Cinema movie " ( Pixel motion in smooth ) ?5. does Intel 11900K graphics card have advantages for movies or games that NVIDIA does not have?