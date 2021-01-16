rtiotomi38
https://cdn.videocardz.com/1/2020/10/Intel-Rocket-Lake-S-11th-Gen-Core-5.jpg
1. attached is a picture of the Intel 11900K that promises
4:4:4 12BIT 4K60 HOW WITH HDMI 2.0
how ?
if HDMI 2.0 standard can give 4:4:4 8BIT 4k60
2. can an Intel video card be tuned to REC 709 or P3 or REC 2020?
In an Intel video card driver
3.
can an Intel video card convert movie viewing to 4: 4: 4 ?
10 bit or 12bit?
and if so how does he do it ?
12bit = 64,000,000,000 color
4.do intel video card have " 24p True Cinema movie " ( Pixel motion in smooth ) ?
5. does Intel 11900K graphics card have advantages for movies or games that NVIDIA does not have?
