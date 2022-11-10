Does GPU scaling from 3440 x 1440 to 2560 x 1440 cause noticable input lag?

Hey guys. I'm thinking about buying the Dell AW3423DW which has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 but no display scaler over DisplayPort, which is the connection I will be using. For games that don't support 21:9, I want to play in 2560 x 1440 (16:9) and have the black bars on the sides. That does require some kind of scaling as far as I understand.



I'm worried about increasing input lag though, as the scaling would have to be done by my GPU (RTX 2080). Additionally, is there any loss in image quality by letting the GPU scale?

One option for me is to have a HDMI cable connected to the monitor beside the DP, but then I won't get the full refresh rate. I think HDMI 2.0 is limited to 144 hz at 2560 x 1440p (correct me if I'm wrong). Would that be a problem? Increased refresh rate seem to equal lower input lag, so it feels wrong to not use the monitors full refresh rate.



I would love your input here guys (no pun intended).