Does DHCP Server require connection other than 255.255.255.255?

E

EnthusiastXYZ

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 26, 2020
Messages
203
DHCP requires 255.255.255.255 output and input, but does it require direct communication with DHCP server IP if DHCP server IP is NOT Gateway IP?

For example, if ISP Gateway is not DHCP server and ISP DHCP server IP is 10.X.X.X, then does client have to accept packets from IP 10.X.X.X to be leased an IP address?
 
