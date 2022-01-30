Does anyone still buy 1366 parts?

Hello World,

I built a new amd rig last year and now I have my old Asus 1366 rig on the sidelines. Do you guys think it would be worth the effort to try and sell my old parts.

Asus Rampage III formula

12gb of Muskin ddr3 ram with super tight timing

Xeon X5675 (I think) with old Hyper 212.

Case

Could also throw in an old video card but I brought the 1070ti to the new rig.

In any case, just trying to see if people feel like its worth trying to sell these very old parts or if I should just keep it as a backup in case the new rig has a breakdown.