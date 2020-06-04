Does anyone know what case this is?

2[H]4U
I saw this cool looking case on the local craigslist for an overpriced 4th generation Core processor system (the seller wanted to much for a i3 with an 8 series chipset $650)

I did ask the seller but they were being a ass turd and would not tell me unless I planed to buy it.

Which I don't as I recently sold my 4th generation i7-4790K system myself when I upgraded to a AMD Ryzen 7 3700X system (I sold mine for $350 with a better MB anyway)



Unknown_Case (3).jpg Unknown_Case (1).jpg Unknown_Case (2).jpg Unknown_Case (4).jpg Unknown_Case (5).jpg
 
criccio

Fractal Design Define R2/3/4? I know its a Define R series but there were a few and I don't recall the differences.

Looking closer it appears to be an R4. I used to have that case in 2012ish? so its pretty old at this point.
 
Perhaps an old Antec, HP, Dell or similar hunk of plain steel. That locking front door is reminiscent of the low-end prebuilt machines from the 90's that were sold at retailers like Office Max, Staples etc when they sold computers....
 
2[H]4U
Cool! Thanks I wonder where I can find one of these for a reasonable cost, I really like this case a lot. I am really a fan of full ATX case, I only used MATX once (back when I did not know there was even a difference between the two, I was young at the time and did not know a lot back then didn't we all 😄 do the same) .
I also still like optical media so if I can find one of these it sounds like a perfect fit for me
 
criccio

Format _C: said:
Cool! Thanks I wonder where I can find one of these for a reasonable cost, I really like this case a lot. I am really a fan of full ATX case, I only used MATX once (back when I did not know there was even a difference between the two, I was young at the time and did not know a lot back then didn't we all 😄 do the same) .
I also still like optical media so if I can find one of these it sounds like a perfect fit for me
It's funny you posted this and why I was able to answer so fast is I have an R3 and R4 open in my living room right now being cleaned out to put back into service.
 
