Does anyone know of a good used 8700k-compatible mini MB to build around?

HeadRusch

Simply put, I have my 8700k on an Aorus motherboard comfortably overclocked to 4.9ghz all cores all the time. But, this is the old system now. I'd like to
repurpose it in a much smaller build, hence the ask on a small overclock-friendly motherboard that will support an 8700k. I'm assuming I'm buying used.
Anyone have any thoughts? I'd be pairing it up with something like a 1080 Ti.

Thx!
 
Z390 Phantom Gaming-ITX/AC
Gigabyte Z390 M Gaming
try to find one of those, they are available new on amazon still....
 
