Does anyone know how to change the login screen resolution?

Background - I hooked a Linux box to a 4K monitor and it changed the login screen resolution to 4K. I then hooked it up to a non 4K monitor and the resolution remained at 4K which means I'm getting an out of range error message on the monitor. I then moved it back to the 4K monitor and yes, the login resolution is 4K. The 4K monitor has no problem with this but my other monitor won't get past the out of range message no matter what.



TIA