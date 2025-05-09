  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Does anyone know how to change the login screen resolution?

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,720
My # one problem with Linux is the enormous amount of useless information one has to slog thru to find and answer to questions such as this one. Simple question that should have a simple answer but I can't find it, but, as usual, I can all the opinions and non working solutions I can bear.

Background - I hooked a Linux box to a 4K monitor and it changed the login screen resolution to 4K. I then hooked it up to a non 4K monitor and the resolution remained at 4K which means I'm getting an out of range error message on the monitor. I then moved it back to the 4K monitor and yes, the login resolution is 4K. The 4K monitor has no problem with this but my other monitor won't get past the out of range message no matter what.

TIA
 
