Does anyone know a moderator at TechPowerUp??

My account over there has been hacked and the dirtbag is trying to scam someone with a RTX 5090 using my forum name
https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-5090-32g-oc.339648/
I have created a new account there in an attempt to recover my account and to warn anyone to not send that douche any funds but the account I created cannot post anything yet
