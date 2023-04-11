Does anyone know a forum/discord with people that mod or repair video cards? Want to learn necromancy

N

nullpat

n00b
Joined
May 9, 2012
Messages
3
Have an old 980 ti that has sat in a drawer for years. It only cold boots. A complete shut down requires hours before the card will output video again. Thanks
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
45,169
really saved that first post eh?! theres a handful of threads here and tonnes on youtube. i dont use discord though.
 
D

dogDAbone

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
180
Hahahah.... don't take this the wrong way, but if you really "Want to learn necromancy", I'd suggest you look elsewhere, 'cause we folks here are moar in tune with talking about living things like pc's/phones/other tech etc, you know, things that don't involve spirits and/or dead stuff, hehehehe :)
 
N

nullpat

n00b
Joined
May 9, 2012
Messages
3
oh yeah neat, guess i must have been exclusively PM'ing people here heh. using search i can find people, RazorWind comes to mind, that post enjoyable to read troubleshooting journeys.

but before jumping into youtube and spamming random beginner videos, trying to see if anyone has already gathered any links or trusted channel names for a sensible start. might save me some hassle of unlearning
 
