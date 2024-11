Does Anyone Here Use A 55-65" TV & A UltraWide 34-45" Monitor For Gaming? Which Do You Like More?

Now I am interested in 32:9 49" Ultra Wide, I really don't know what to do. I have used my alienware since August but I only play Planetside 2 on it once a week for 5-6 hours in 1 session since I am focusing on playing Halo 5 which will end December 1 then I will focus on PC games and only play Halo 5 for 2 days a week instead of 6 days a week like I do now. Then I will use the ultra wide for 4 months consistently and probably buy a new Ultra wide in April 2025. https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1852795-REG/samsung_ls49dg956snxgo_49_qd_oled_dual_qhd.html/ This looks like the best 49" coming out soon, even though OLED lacks the peak brightness LED/VA has, they are usually more color accurate and have better colors than a LED/VA panel. They can also reach 900-1300 nits these days and even higher if it is a QDOLED 55-65"+ TV.It is so annoying since 32:9 vs 21:9 vs 16:9 all offer different experiences and I feel like I wanna try them all but that is simply too much, trying to dedicate time to using 3 panels is too much, 2 is managable but I don't think 3 is, one would always feel more neglected unless you use it 2 days a week for each but then you won't be using either of them much.For single player story based games like Skyrim, Cyberpunk I don't think 34" 21:9 or 49" 32:9 would be good, these monitors are better for multiplayer/mmo games and maybe RTS, story oriented games I think are better suited for 21:9 45" and 16:9 55-65" TV.Now I am going to buy a new ultra wide April 2025, I might go with the Samsung, if I buy a new tech RGB OLED or NANOLED TV in Jan 2026 then I might buy some other 45" 21:9 ultra wide in April 2026.Considering new technologies, they usually come out with new OLED/Panel Tech on televisions first then they move to Monitors 1-2 years after, by around May 2026 they will probably have NANOLED monitors and RGB OLED monitors.