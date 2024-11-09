Does Anyone Here Use A 55-65" TV & A UltraWide 34-45" Monitor For Gaming? Which Do You Like More?

I have a 55" Hisense U8K 4k LED 144hz tv and a Alienware QDOLED AW3423DW 34" monitor. The main multiplayer games I currently play are Halo 5 on my Xbox One X on the TV & Battlefield 2042, Planetside 2 , Battlefront 2 & Star Trek Online. Currently primarily playing Halo 5 and Planetside 2. I realized I like playing FPS games more on my ultra wide monitor, it feels more immersive because the screen is closer to my face like 1.5 feet away and the curve of it is great, I like the wider FOV covering my peripheral vision more. With my 55" TV the screen is around 2.5-3 feet away from my face and I feel like it isn't good if I move it closer than that.



In April 2025 I was gonna buy the 45" LG WOLED Ultra wide that is 5120x2160.



I feel like if I prefer gaming so more on a ultra wide then there is no use in buying a new 55-65" TV anymore? Anyone agree? I tried a 65" TV long ago, the Hisense H9G and it was so bright that my eyes hurt a bit and playing Halo 5 with it at the same distance as my 55" TV which felt odd, like the screen was just too tall and over riding my field of view too much I felt like I had to push it back but I returned that TV, only got it because I wanted to try a 65".



My plan was to buy a 55-65" 8k new InkJet RGB TCL OLED or NanoLED in Jan 2026 but if I am enjoying ultrawide so much more then I should not buy a new TV in the future? It is annoying me this dilemma, I really wanted a new TV but it will be a waste of money if I don't even use it much. I don't watch tv shows/movies often but obviously doing that would be better on TV than a ultrawide monitor.



With a bigger ultra wide monitor that is 45" I feel like I would prefer all types of games on it over a 55-65" TV, RTS, MMORPG & not just FPS games.