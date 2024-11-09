Does Anyone Here Use A 55-65" TV & A UltraWide 34-45" Monitor For Gaming? Which Do You Like More?

What Do You Enjoy More/Would Do In The Future?

  • Ultra wide gaming on FPS/All games is better so no use in buying a new 55-65" TV in the future

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • I Like Them Around Equal and would be interested in buying a new TV in the future

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • I Prefer 16:9 gaming on a 55-65" TV over a 34-45" Ultrawide monitor

    Votes: 2 40.0%
I have a 55" Hisense U8K 4k LED 144hz tv and a Alienware QDOLED AW3423DW 34" monitor. The main multiplayer games I currently play are Halo 5 on my Xbox One X on the TV & Battlefield 2042, Planetside 2 , Battlefront 2 & Star Trek Online. Currently primarily playing Halo 5 and Planetside 2. I realized I like playing FPS games more on my ultra wide monitor, it feels more immersive because the screen is closer to my face like 1.5 feet away and the curve of it is great, I like the wider FOV covering my peripheral vision more. With my 55" TV the screen is around 2.5-3 feet away from my face and I feel like it isn't good if I move it closer than that.

In April 2025 I was gonna buy the 45" LG WOLED Ultra wide that is 5120x2160.

I feel like if I prefer gaming so more on a ultra wide then there is no use in buying a new 55-65" TV anymore? Anyone agree? I tried a 65" TV long ago, the Hisense H9G and it was so bright that my eyes hurt a bit and playing Halo 5 with it at the same distance as my 55" TV which felt odd, like the screen was just too tall and over riding my field of view too much I felt like I had to push it back but I returned that TV, only got it because I wanted to try a 65".

My plan was to buy a 55-65" 8k new InkJet RGB TCL OLED or NanoLED in Jan 2026 but if I am enjoying ultrawide so much more then I should not buy a new TV in the future? It is annoying me this dilemma, I really wanted a new TV but it will be a waste of money if I don't even use it much. I don't watch tv shows/movies often but obviously doing that would be better on TV than a ultrawide monitor.

With a bigger ultra wide monitor that is 45" I feel like I would prefer all types of games on it over a 55-65" TV, RTS, MMORPG & not just FPS games.
 
I used to stream games to my 65" TV using Sunshing/Moonlight, but after trying an ultrawide monitor, I much prefer that for gaming. It is way more immersive. I suppose you could sit close to the TV and increase the FOV to have a similar effect as the ultrawide but with increased vertical space, however that probably isn't very practical in most games.
 
I used to run a 48" OLED TV. It didn't work well for ultrawide gaming, and was kinda annoying for desktop use as well due to its height.

If you want to go this route, I'd probably get the 42" LG OLED Flex because that curvature really helps if you want to use an ultrawide resolution.
 
Now I am interested in 32:9 49" Ultra Wide, I really don't know what to do. I have used my alienware since August but I only play Planetside 2 on it once a week for 5-6 hours in 1 session since I am focusing on playing Halo 5 which will end December 1 then I will focus on PC games and only play Halo 5 for 2 days a week instead of 6 days a week like I do now. Then I will use the ultra wide for 4 months consistently and probably buy a new Ultra wide in April 2025.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1852795-REG/samsung_ls49dg956snxgo_49_qd_oled_dual_qhd.html/ This looks like the best 49" coming out soon, even though OLED lacks the peak brightness LED/VA has, they are usually more color accurate and have better colors than a LED/VA panel. They can also reach 900-1300 nits these days and even higher if it is a QDOLED 55-65"+ TV.


It is so annoying since 32:9 vs 21:9 vs 16:9 all offer different experiences and I feel like I wanna try them all but that is simply too much, trying to dedicate time to using 3 panels is too much, 2 is managable but I don't think 3 is, one would always feel more neglected unless you use it 2 days a week for each but then you won't be using either of them much.

For single player story based games like Skyrim, Cyberpunk I don't think 34" 21:9 or 49" 32:9 would be good, these monitors are better for multiplayer/mmo games and maybe RTS, story oriented games I think are better suited for 21:9 45" and 16:9 55-65" TV.

Now I am going to buy a new ultra wide April 2025, I might go with the Samsung, if I buy a new tech RGB OLED or NANOLED TV in Jan 2026 then I might buy some other 45" 21:9 ultra wide in April 2026.

Considering new technologies, they usually come out with new OLED/Panel Tech on televisions first then they move to Monitors 1-2 years after, by around May 2026 they will probably have NANOLED monitors and RGB OLED monitors.
 
Still using a 50 QN90B mini led that does VRR HDR and 144hz simultaneously with 1400+ nits and it's glorious for everything from gaming to movies. It would have been better at 48 or smallest 45 but I just lean back in my executive chair and make up the difference with spacing.

Also a 32 is side monitor size for me. Not even kidding.
 
MagnusFarseer said:
For single player story based games like Skyrim, Cyberpunk I don't think 34" 21:9 or 49" 32:9 would be good, these monitors are better for multiplayer/mmo games and maybe RTS, story oriented games I think are better suited for 21:9 45" and 16:9 55-65" TV.
Not sure I agree. I'm having the best of time playing Starfield on a 32:9 display. It's almost like having your real life peripheral vision, you have much better awareness of your surroundngs. It's hard to go back once you've tried it!
 
crabnebula said:
Not sure I agree. I'm having the best of time playing Starfield on a 32:9 display. It's almost like having your real life peripheral vision, you have much better awareness of your surroundngs. It's hard to go back once you've tried it!
For me, nearly all games have too much FOV distortion at 32:9. I would rather play games at a narrower 21:9 or 24:9 (custom resolution) aspect ratio. At those narrower aspect ratios the FOV distortion largely goes away and performance is improved. You also don't run into UI issues where your health bars and whatnot are on opposite sides of the screen.

The 32:9 is at its best in cockpit style games. Flying, driving, space sims etc. But for any on-foot games I don't really care for it.

We are unlikely to see proper game developer support for this format. There have been some games advertising support, but it literally ends at "the resolution works" instead of using e.g a FOV projection that reduces or eliminates the distortion.

I wouldn't recommend 32:9 if your primary use is gaming. IMO they are better as work monitors for desktop use.
 
crabnebula said:
Not sure I agree. I'm having the best of time playing Starfield on a 32:9 display. It's almost like having your real life peripheral vision, you have much better awareness of your surroundngs. It's hard to go back once you've tried it!
Which 32:9 display do you have?

I don't know how you could enjoy this. The distortion as you look around is very noticeable at the sides even though having a screen wrapped around you with a 1000R curve is more immersive, I don't know if that immersive experience is worth it if the sides of the FOV become a stretched out distorted mess.


View: https://youtu.be/pjFi_R3xJhw?t=1


View: https://youtu.be/opys9Lqi2co?t=906 The sides of the screen being stretched out seems to far less noticeable in Battlefield 2042 compared to Starfield.
 
I can’t comment on Ultrawides, but I did finally get a chance to try out one of the new QD-OLED 32” 240 Hz monitors (HP Omen Transcend).

It’s already packed up for return. It simply does not come close to my 65” Samsung S95C in terms of HDR picture quality. Peak brightness, colors, image detail, are all superior on the large screen TV.

240Hz is great and all, but I couldn’t really notice the difference over a solid 144 FPS.

Perhaps when we get higher refresh rates on larger screens I will consider replacing the S95C. But these monitors are simply too dim to compete ATM.
 
kasakka said:
For me, nearly all games have too much FOV distortion at 32:9. I would rather play games at a narrower 21:9 or 24:9 (custom resolution) aspect ratio. At those narrower aspect ratios the FOV distortion largely goes away and performance is improved. You also don't run into UI issues where your health bars and whatnot are on opposite sides of the screen.

The 32:9 is at its best in cockpit style games. Flying, driving, space sims etc. But for any on-foot games I don't really care for it.

We are unlikely to see proper game developer support for this format. There have been some games advertising support, but it literally ends at "the resolution works" instead of using e.g a FOV projection that reduces or eliminates the distortion.

I wouldn't recommend 32:9 if your primary use is gaming. IMO they are better as work monitors for desktop use.
Battlefield 2042 doesn't seem to have much distortion at all at 32:9 but I have not seen many games on 32:9 monitors, I will have to check out more.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ultrawidem...ich_would_you_buy_in_the_future_219_45_vs_49/

I made a post on reddit about this. I realize now that a 45" 21:9 800R Curve monitor is already going to be moderately similar to using a 48-55" TV so I will probably go with a 49" 32:9 as my next Ultra wide.
 
MagnusFarseer said:
Battlefield 2042 doesn't seem to have much distortion at all at 32:9 but I have not seen many games on 32:9 monitors, I will have to check out more.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ultrawidem...ich_would_you_buy_in_the_future_219_45_vs_49/

I made a post on reddit about this. I realize now that a 45" 21:9 800R Curve monitor is already going to be moderately similar to using a 48-55" TV so I will probably go with a 49" 32:9 as my next Ultra wide.
My QN90B is native 16:9 but at the press of one button on the remote activates I believe 21:9 standard ultra wide resolution. Most games I've tried look squished not sure if it's cause I'm used to 16:9 or because it actually distorts it. I find that there is no point to an ultra wide as it's just chopping off the top and bottom? Same width just narrower makes me wonder why? Immersion? Ok same width at 16:9 is more immersive than a same with just shorter and narrower? I just simply cannot believe there is any reason to go ultra wide making the screen into a skinny strip of monitor side to side because it's squeezing or compressing the image forcefully.
I have ultra wide built into my 50 but I've never used it and will never because the glory of same width but more height is more natural and supported in standard widescreen not ultra wide screen. If you have a large monitor it's already very VERY wide just without losing the height.
 
I love ultrawide 21:9 and had a PG348Q since 2016. In early 2023 I waited to see what CES would bring for the OLED 21:9 space and unfortunately, they decided they were going to stick with 3440x1440. There was no way I was going to get a new display just to have it be the same resolution, i've never done that in 15 years. 32" 4K OLED monitors weren't a thing yet so being that I wanted OLED, I ended up going back to 16:9 with a 42" LG C2 and frankly, I could not be happier.

I will go back to 21:9 but not until the 45" 5120x2160 models are available. Until then, i'm quite happy with a 42" 16:9 OLED as a monitor.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
My QN90B is native 16:9 but at the press of one button on the remote activates I believe 21:9 standard ultra wide resolution. Most games I've tried look squished not sure if it's cause I'm used to 16:9 or because it actually distorts it. I find that there is no point to an ultra wide as it's just chopping off the top and bottom? Same width just narrower makes me wonder why? Immersion? Ok same width at 16:9 is more immersive than a same with just shorter and narrower? I just simply cannot believe there is any reason to go ultra wide making the screen into a skinny strip of monitor side to side because it's squeezing or compressing the image forcefully.
I have ultra wide built into my 50 but I've never used it and will never because the glory of same width but more height is more natural and supported in standard widescreen not ultra wide screen. If you have a large monitor it's already very VERY wide just without losing the height.
I have a 55" Samsung QN90B 120hz, used it from Jan 2022-Feb 2024, I rate 8.0/10 but I got a 55" Hisense U8K 144hz which I rate 8.3/10, the picture quality looks a bit better than the Samsung QN90B, it is sharper and the colors are a bit more popping but this is more noticeable with games than watching videos/movies it would likely be more similar.

I remember putting it on 21:9 using that setting with Battlefield 2042 and Planetside 2, it was nice at first but then I felt like I wanted to go back to 16:9, a native 21:9 monitor would always be better than simulating 21:9 on a TV with black bars or being able to get it without black bars in a 21:9 format.
 
MagnusFarseer said:
Which 32:9 display do you have?

I don't know how you could enjoy this. The distortion as you look around is very noticeable at the sides even though having a screen wrapped around you with a 1000R curve is more immersive, I don't know if that immersive experience is worth it if the sides of the FOV become a stretched out distorted mess.


View: https://youtu.be/pjFi_R3xJhw?t=1


View: https://youtu.be/opys9Lqi2co?t=906 The sides of the screen being stretched out seems to far less noticeable in Battlefield 2042 compared to Starfield.
I have the 57 inch Samsung Neo G9.

The sides are indeed distorted, but I rarely look at them directly and it doesn't bother me too much. I sit fairly close so they're just filling my peripheral vision.

Also, it is quite easy to create a scaled resolution and limit the display to 21:9 or 25:9 if you wish, so you can in effect pick your width.
 
More interesting than ultrawide I'd like to know how to force 1440p native pixel size without it being stretched out to the full size of the 50" screen sometimes just for fun but seems tricky in windows. Anyone know how?
 
xDiVolatilX said:
More interesting than ultrawide I'd like to know how to force 1440p native pixel size without it being stretched out to the full size of the 50" screen sometimes just for fun but seems tricky in windows. Anyone know how?
Not sure if I understand, but can't you just do this by setting GPU scaling and "no scaling" options in Nvidia Control Panel and then a custom res of 2560x1440 for example?
 
kasakka said:
Not sure if I understand, but can't you just do this by setting GPU scaling and "no scaling" options in Nvidia Control Panel and then a custom res of 2560x1440 for example?
Do you run an RTX GPU and have you tried this? Cause when I do it doesn't work for some reason.
 
I'm using a 42" LG C3 for desktop use (~3 feet away), and a 45" ultrawide (LG 45GR95QE-B) for my exercise setup (~2 feet away, maybe a bit less). Note that the latter is just ultrawide, not ultra ultra wide like you were talking about. I like both of them a lot. I would definitely not use the LG C3 in ultrawide mode, though. Use it at pure 4k. The 45" ultrawide is excellent for immersion, and I love it too. I think the 45" UW is ultimately more immersive. The LG has a better AG coating and vertically takes up more range, but since it's not curved the peripherals aren't as enveloped.

Neither are perfect, but I don't think that I would ever do the those ridiculous ultrawides like you are talking about.

I think overall for just gaming very close up I like the 45" better. The 42" at 4k is a lot better for mixed usage, though. People scoff at the PPI on the 45", but frankly it's not an issue I've ever actually noticed or cared about in actual use, and it's much easier to drive due to be 3440x1440 as opposed to some stupidly large res.
 
