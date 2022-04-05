Does Anyone Here Play PC Games With LED and/or OLED TV? Which Color Settings Do You Use?

Do you notice a big difference on YCbCr 4:2:2 / 12 bit vs YCbCr 4:4:4/ 12 bit for PC gaming? Or you hardly notice a difference?



Do you also notice a big difference with RGB 4:4:4 8 bit vs RGB 4:4:4 10/12BIT?



I currently use the Hisense H9G 55 inch 4k TV with my Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800XT GAMING OC. It is not capable for 4:4:4 at 10/12 bit. I use YCbCr 4:2:2 12 bit because it looks more vivid/popping and colorful compared to other settings but I didn't exactly test it vs YCbCr 4:4:4 8 bit yet.



When using my computer for browsing the net/not in game I have it on 8bpc RGB 4:4:$, YCbCr 4:4:4 doesn't look color accurate for normal usage. I have not watched any movies or tv shows on my computer that I built in January 2022 so I don't know exactly what I would like for that yet.